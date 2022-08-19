Patino (1-1) earned the win over Kansas City on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Patino was called up from the minors earlier in the day and impressed in his first big-league start in nearly a month. The right-hander fanned only four batters but racked up 16 swinging strikes among his 86 pitches. He didn't surrender any extra-base hits and allowed only one runner to reach second base. The Rays are in the midst of a busy schedule, so Patino could take another turn in the rotation after his strong outing Thursday.