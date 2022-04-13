Patino (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Patino started Monday's game against the Athletics but was removed with an oblique strain after throwing just 13 pitches. The right-hander is in line for a significant absence and won't be eligible to return until at least mid-June. Josh Fleming will take Patino's place in the rotation, while Tommy Romero is also a candidate to make additional starts for the Rays' short-handed pitching staff.