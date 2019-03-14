Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that he remains optimistic Duffy (hamstring) will be ready to play in the Rays' regular-season opener March 28 versus the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has experienced multiple setbacks with his hamstring this spring and remains without a clear timeline to return to the Grapefruit League lineup, but he said he feels good after the latest recurrence of the injury. Per Topkin, Duffy was slated to run at about 70-percent speed Thursday and is expected to resume fielding drills Sunday. Cash noted that Duffy's veteran status means he won't necessarily require a full complement of at-bats to gear up for Opening Day, so even only a few game appearances over what's left of the Rays' spring schedule might be enough for the infielder to avoid a stint on the injured list.