Rays' Matt Duffy: Not ruled out for Opening Day
Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that he remains optimistic Duffy (hamstring) will be ready to play in the Rays' regular-season opener March 28 versus the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy has experienced multiple setbacks with his hamstring this spring and remains without a clear timeline to return to the Grapefruit League lineup, but he said he feels good after the latest recurrence of the injury. Per Topkin, Duffy was slated to run at about 70-percent speed Thursday and is expected to resume fielding drills Sunday. Cash noted that Duffy's veteran status means he won't necessarily require a full complement of at-bats to gear up for Opening Day, so even only a few game appearances over what's left of the Rays' spring schedule might be enough for the infielder to avoid a stint on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...