Duffy (hamstring) went 1-for-5 with a two-run double, an RBI groundout and two runs in Triple-A Durham's win over Norfolk on Saturday and played a full game at third base.

Duffy has now accomplished the rather unlikely feat of knocking in six runs with just one extra-base hit (Saturday's double) over the last two rehab games. The veteran infielder is reportedly closer than ever to finally seeing big-league action in 2019, and his ability to play the field for all nine innings Saturday may have sealed the deal in terms of his forthcoming activation.