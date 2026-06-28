Rays' Michael Grove: Nearly flawless in season debut

Grove (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in three innings of relief. He struck out four.

Making his season debut for the Rays, Grove was almost perfect out of the bullpen as a bulk reliever Saturday. The 29-year-old right-hander had a delayed start to the year due to March 2025 surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he looks primed to serve as Tampa Bay's primary long reliever while Steven Matz (ankle) and Jesse Scholtens (wrist) are on the injured list. Grove flooded the zone for 26 strikes (34 pitches), but he certainly doesn't appear to be fully stretched out yet.