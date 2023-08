Basabe went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-4 blowout victory over Colorado.

Basabe capped off an eight-run, eighth-inning rally with his first major-league home run, a grand slam to left. The 22-year-old shortstop has hit safely in six of his first eight career games, with three doubles, one homer, eight RBI and eight runs scored across 33 at-bats since getting promoted from Triple-A on Aug. 12.