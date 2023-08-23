Basabe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe will head to the bench for the first time since being called up from Triple-A Durham and taking over as the Rays' everyday shortstop after Wander Franco was placed on the restricted list. The 22-year-old is off to a hot start to his big-league career, going 10-for-33 (.303 average) with a home run, three doubles, eight RBI and eight runs through his first eight games. Though Isaac Paredes will pick up a start at shortstop, Basabe should have a clear path to a regular spot in the lineup while Franco remains away from the team for the foreseeable future.