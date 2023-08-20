Basabe went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a walk, three runs and two RBI across both games of a doubleheader split versus the Angels on Saturday.

Basabe notched a hit and scored a run in the matinee before breaking through with three knocks in the nightcap. Two of those hits went for a double, each of which knocked in a run. That Basabe started both games of the twin bill emphasizes the near-everyday role he has settled into since his promotion from the minors Aug. 12. He's slashed .286/.355/.393 with three doubles, six runs and four RBI over seven contests since the call-up.