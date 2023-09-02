Basabe went 1-for-4 Friday against the Guardians.

Basabe has played an everyday role at shortstop since Wander Franco (personal) has been sidelined. He's performed fairly well across 16 games, maintaining a .255 average with one home run, nine RBI and 10 runs scored. However, Taylor Walls (oblique) was activated from the injured list Friday and per MLB.com, he will serve as the Rays' starting shortstop moving forward. Meanwhile, Basabe will shift to a utility role and will almost certainly lose out on playing time.