Basabe will be Tampa Bay's primary shortstop during their six-game road trip that ends Sunday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Fellow shortstop Wander Franco was placed on the restricted list Monday, and Basabe -- per GM Erik Neander will "get an opportunity to play" in the days ahead. Basabe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, and before going 1-for-3 with a double and a run in his big-league debut Sunday, he hit .294 and posted a .769 OPS over 94 games with Triple-A Durham.