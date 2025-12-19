The Rays claimed Bido off waivers from Atlanta on Friday.

Bido has now bounced around via waivers from the Athletics to Atlanta and now to the Rays this month. The right-hander had an unsightly 5.87 ERA and 18.7 percent strikeout rate in 2025, but he was much better in 2024 with a 3.41 ERA and 24.3 percent strikeout rate. Bido does not have minor-league options left, but he offers the flexibility to be used either in a starting or relief role.