Arozarena went 1-for-9 with two RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Blue Jays.

He swiped bags in both games, giving the 27-year-old a career-high 30 steals on the season. Over his last 20 games, Arozarena is slashing .325/.372/.525 with two homers, seven steals, 13 runs and 13 RBI as he does his part to help lock up a playoff spot for the Rays.