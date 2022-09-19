Arozarena (illness) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arozarena missed the Rays' final two games of their series with the Rangers over the weekend, but he'll be ready to go Monday as Tampa Bay kicks off a seven-game week. Before missing time with the ailment, Arozarena was slashing .250/.286/.400 with a home run, six doubles, nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases through his first 15 games of September.