Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

He got the Rays on the board in the first inning by crushing a Gerrit Cole offering into the second deck in left field at Yankee Stadium. Arozarena has surprisingly been a disappointment on the basepaths so far, stealing three bags on seven attempts and going 20 games and counting without a successful pilfer, but there's little else to complain about with his 2023 performance. The 28-year-old is slashing .317/.400/.577 with 10 homers, 26 runs and 31 RBI through 38 contests.