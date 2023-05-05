Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates.
Arozarena swatted his third home run in four games, taking Jose Hernandez yard for a solo shot in the fourth inning. The left-fielder also attempted to pick up his fourth stolen base but was thrown out by Jason Delay at second in the eighth frame. After swiping 32 bags in 153 games last season, Arozarena has just three in 30 appearances while also being caught stealing three times. Despite his speed struggles in 2023, Arozarena appears to be well on his way to besting his 2021 and 2022 home run totals (20), with eight long balls through five weeks.