Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a run scored to help Team Mexico to a 5-4 victory Saturday over Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.

Reaching three times is always nice, but the highlight for Arozarena was a spectacular catch late in the contest that would have scored two runs and essentially preserved the win. The Tampa Bay outfielder has been outstanding in the WBC, hitting .471/.625/.941 at the top of the Mexico lineup. The big stage clearly doesn't get to Arozarena, and managers will hope he can carry over this success into the regular season in less than two weeks.