Arozarena went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI scored in Saturday's victory over the White Sox.

Arozarena smacked a three-run shot in the Rays' 10-run seventh inning and popped a solo shot in the ninth. The outfielder's slash line is an incredible .333/.400/.590. He already has seven home runs, as he is on pace to surpass his career-high mark of 20.