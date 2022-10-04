site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Day off Tuesday
Arozarena will be on the bench Tuesday against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arozarena hits the bench after going 1-for-27 with 13 strikeouts in his last seven games. David Peralta and Vidal Brujan will handle the outfield corners.
