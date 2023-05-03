site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Day off Wednesday
Arozarena isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arozarena doubled in a 1-for-4 performance Tuesday and boasts a 1.019 OPS over his last 10 games. Luke Raley is filling in as the left fielder Wednesday.
