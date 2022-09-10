Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two RBI doubles and a steal in Friday's victory over the Yankees.

Arozarena sent Wander Franco home on both of his doubles, one in the first inning and one in the fourth. He also picked up his 28th stolen base of the year, extending his career high. Arozarena ranks second in baseball in steals behind Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo who each have 30. The young outfielder has started to heat up over his last four games, picking up at least one hit in each of them. During that span, he's gone 8-for-16 and raised his season batting average from .264 to .272.