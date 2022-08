Arozarena went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-4 win against Boston.

Arozarena hit an RBI double in both the sixth and eighth innings Sunday. The 27-year-old improved his season slash line to .263/.333/.449 with 50 extra-base hits and 69 RBI through 513 plate appearances. In 24 games this month, Arozarena has gone 27-for-88 (.307) with 13 extra-base hits and 22 RBI.