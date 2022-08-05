Arozarena went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Arozarena went 2-for-19 in his previous six games before doubling that hit total in one night Thursday. He knocked in the Rays' last two runs of the game with a seventh-inning single and a ninth-inning double. The outfielder's recent slump put a sour end to an otherwise solid July, and he's now slashing .258/.318/421 with 12 home runs, a career-high 21 stolen bases, 49 RBI and 44 runs scored through 422 plate appearances.