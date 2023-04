Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a pair of RBI singles during Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox in extras.

Arozarena opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning, his fifth long ball of the season. He added a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth and ended the contest with another RBI knock in the bottom of the 10th. After knocking in all four of Tampa Bay's runs Saturday, Arozarena has 22 RBI through 20 games (89 plate appearances).