Arozarena is a little under the weather but is available off the bench Sunday against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This explains why Arozarena is out of the lineup for a second day in a row. Manager Kevin Cash said he hopes not to use Arozarena in an effort to make sure he's feeling better for Monday's game against the Astros.
