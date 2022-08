Arozarena went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a steal in Friday's 3-2 loss to Kansas City.

Arozarena sent David Peralta and Harold Ramirez home on a sixth-inning single. He also picked up a steal in the game, his second this month, his first since Aug. 4, and his 22nd of the season. The outfielder has hits in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games, but has also struck out four times during that span. Arozarena is slashing .256/.323/.437 on the year.