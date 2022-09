Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a home run, six RBI and a run scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Arozarena powered the Rays' offense, with the big blow coming on a three-run home run in the fifth inning. He drove in two more on a single in the eighth frame and now has eight RBI across his last two starts. Arozarena has had a strong close to the season, maintaining a .286 average with two homers, 17 RBI and 11 runs scored across 19 games in September.