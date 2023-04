Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI on Monday against the Astros.

Arozarena had a busy day at the dish, which began when he tallied an RBI triple in the first inning. He chipped in another knock and now has five multi-hit performances in his last seven games. Overall, Arozarena has had an excellent start to the season and is hitting .353 with five home runs, 24 RBI and 18 runs scored across 98 plate appearances.