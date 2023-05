Arozarena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With the series finale with the Dodgers beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET, Arozarena will be getting a breather after he had started in every game for Tampa Bay since May 11. Luke Raley will get the starting nod in left field in place of Arozarena, who went hitless across six at-bats in the first two games of the series.