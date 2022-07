Arozarena is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Arozarena will take a seat for the day game after he started in each of the Rays' last four contests while going 7-for-18 with two doubles, a stolen base, three RBI and a run. Roman Quinn will step into left field in Arozarena's stead.