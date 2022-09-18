Arozarena is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He didn't play in Saturday's game either, so perhaps Arozarena is a little banged up. Ji-Man Choi is getting the start at designated hitter while batting eighth.
