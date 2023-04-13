Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Arozarena got the Rays off to a quick start by blasting a three-run homer off Chris Sale in the opening inning to tally his third long ball of the season. He's impressed across the first few weeks of the new campaign by collecting at least one hit in 11 of his 12 starts, and he's recorded 15 hits in his first 47 at-bats overall. To go along with the early power production, Arozarena also has chipped in 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases.