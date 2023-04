Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Arozarena took Joey Wentz yard in the fourth inning to tally his first homer of the season. Though he also hasn't swiped any bases, Arozarena has had a productive start to the season by going 3-for-10 with four runs scored and three RBI. As could be expected, he's been a key member of the Rays' lineup, hitting third against right-handed pitching and fourth against southpaws.