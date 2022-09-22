Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Astros.
Arozarena reached base on a pair of singles, and he recorded his 31st stolen base of the season in the eighth inning. He's managed only one homer in 17 games in September, though he's still swiped four bags while being caught just once in that span. Through 594 plate appearances on the campaign, Arozarena has already tallied career-high marks in RBI and stolen bases.
