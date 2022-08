Arozarena went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one steal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Arozarena drove in the Rays' lone run on a single in the eighth. The 27-year-old has been on a tear during his last seven games with a .500 OBP in 30 plate appearances. In addition, the outfielder has nine hits including two doubles and a homer during that span.