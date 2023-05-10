site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Taking seat Wednesday
Arozarena is absent from the lineup Wednesday in Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's a rare day off for the star outfielder. Luke Raley will handle left field against the Orioles while Arozarena gets some rest.
