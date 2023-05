Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Arozarena led off the second inning with a double and came around to score the Rays' first run of the game. Four frames later, he popped his 11th home run of the season and fourth across 19 games in May. Despite going hitless in eight of his last 13 starts, Arozarena still has a .308 average across 205 plate appearances for the campaign.