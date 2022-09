Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and three RBI in an 8-4 win Tuesday over Boston.

Arozarena got the scoring started with a three-run homer on a 0-2 pitch in the first inning off Rich Hill. He added doubles in the third and seventh innings, coming around to score each time. Since the All-Star break, he's posted a .301/.378/.529 slash line with 14 doubles and seven homers. With his next homer, he'll reach the 20-20 mark for the second straight season.