Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Reds.

Getting a partial day off as the DH in the afternoon contest, Arozarena reeled off his third straight multi-hit performance and his seventh in his last 14 games. The 28-year-old has been a key cog in the Rays' incredible start to 2023, batting .333 (24-for-72) with four homers, three steals, 14 runs and 18 RBI.