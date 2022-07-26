Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The 25-year-old was sent down July 11 after Tampa Bay acquired Christian Bethancourt, but Pinto will now return to the majors with Mike Zunino (shoulder) out for the year and Francisco Mejia (shoulder) also on the injured list. Pinto has a .204/.218/.315 slash line with two home runs and eight RBI in 17 games this year and should serve as the backup option to Bethancourt behind the plate until Mejia is reinstated.