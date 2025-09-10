Palacios went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Palacios appeared in one game this season before being placed on the 60-day injured list with a fractured finger. Knee and hamstring injuries extended his stay on the IL, and he was finally activated Sept. 1. He hit his first home run of the campaign Tuesday, and he's 2-for-14 (.143) with three strikeouts since being reinstated from the injured list.