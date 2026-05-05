Vilade went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

After Chandler Simpson and Junior Caminero reached base to lead off the game, Vilade provided the early spark, launching a three-run homer off Eric Lauer. The blast was his first of the season and just the second of his MLB career. Vilade has been swinging a hot bat lately, slashing .357/.400/.536 over his last 12 games with two doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored.