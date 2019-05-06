High-A Charlotte reinstated Dodson (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Friday.

Dodson had been sidelined since April 18 due to the unspecified issue but returned to action Sunday in a 9-1 loss to Jupiter. He went 0-for-4 while serving as Charlotte's starting center fielder, and the 21-year-old could soon resume seeing action on the mound when he's not included in the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, Dodson made four appearances (two starts) for Charlotte, giving up four runs (three earned) on 13 hits and five walks over nine innings.

