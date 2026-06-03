Rays' Trevor Martin: Demoted to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Martin to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Martin yielded two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out a batter in a three-inning, 43-pitch relief appearance in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Tigers. As a result of the hefty workload, Martin wasn't available for Tuesday's game and likely wasn't going to be an option for Wednesday's series finale, either. The Rays will swap him off the active roster for a fresh arm in Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.