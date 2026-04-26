Tampa Bay optioned Martin to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Martin got his first call-up to the majors Monday and logged three appearances with the big-league club during the week, allowing three earned runs on six hits while posting a 4:1 K:BB over 4.1 innings. He's now headed back to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for fellow reliever Casey Legumina, whom the Rays acquired in a trade with Seattle on Friday.