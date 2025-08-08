The Rays selected Peters' contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Peters is slated for his first MLB stint, joining the active roster Friday as Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) hits the injured list. In 424 plate appearances with Durham this season, Peters is slashing .282/.370/.453 with 11 homers and 11 stolen bases. Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to open up a spot for Peters on the 40-man roster.