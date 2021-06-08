Double-A Montgomery reinstated Edwards (oblique) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Edwards landed on the IL with the oblique issue in early May, and after a month-long absence, he looks ready to make his 2021 and organization debut. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder slashed .301/.349/.367 over 217 plate appearances at High-A Lake Elsinore in 2019 as a member of the Padres organization. Tampa Bay acquired Edwards in the deal that sent Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth to San Diego prior to the 2020 campaign.