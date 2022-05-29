Edwards (shoulder) has gone 3-for-12 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in three games for Triple-A Durham since being reinstated from Double-A Montgomery's 7-day injured list Tuesday and getting transferred to the Rays' top affiliate.

Coming out of spring training, Edwards was assigned to Double-A Montgomery and placed on the IL due to a shoulder impingement, but he ended up making his 2022 debut at Triple-A, presumably because Durham's infield depth has been tested with Taylor Walls, Isaac Paredes and Vidal Brujan all having been recently moved up to the big-league roster. In addition to the aforementioned three players, the Rays also have another middle-infield prospect in Jonathan Aranda at Triple-A, and since he possesses a 40-man roster spot, he'll likely be in line for a promotion to the big leagues before Edwards, who isn't on the 40-man roster.