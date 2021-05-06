site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Xavier Edwards: Out with oblique injury
Edwards is opening the year on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Montgomery due to an oblique injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.
He suffered the injury in minor-league camp, but the Rays don't think the injury is serious. Edwards is expected back sometime this month.
