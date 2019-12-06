Rays' Xavier Edwards: Shipped to Tampa Bay
Edwards was traded from the Padres to the Rays on Thursday along with Hunter Renfroe in exchange for Tommy Pham, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Edwards finished the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore, slashing .301/.349/.367 with 13 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 46 contests. Though he's not a threat to leave the yard, his speed and ability to hit for average earned him the No. 5 spot in the Padres' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Edwards begin the year at Double-A Montgomery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Shakeup at catcher
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...