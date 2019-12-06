Edwards was traded from the Padres to the Rays on Thursday along with Hunter Renfroe in exchange for Tommy Pham, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Edwards finished the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore, slashing .301/.349/.367 with 13 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 46 contests. Though he's not a threat to leave the yard, his speed and ability to hit for average earned him the No. 5 spot in the Padres' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Edwards begin the year at Double-A Montgomery.