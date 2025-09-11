Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

After launching just 14 long balls over 145 games last regular season, Diaz has flexed some more power in 2025. The veteran infielder cranked his career-high 23rd homer Wednesday, and he's been one of fantasy's top four-category contributors since the start of June. Over these last 82 outings, Diaz is hitting .327 with 15 big flies, 15 doubles, 44 RBI and 48 runs scored to help produce an .824 OPS on the year.